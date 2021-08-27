Bell Partners Acquires 339-Unit Apartment Community Near Downtown Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Bell Lakeshore, a 339-unit apartment community in Austin formerly known as Lenox Boardwalk, was built in 2018.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — North Carolina-based investment firm Bell Partners has acquired Lenox Boardwalk, a 339-unit apartment community located about two miles outside of downtown Austin. Built in 2018, the property offers an amenity package that includes a pool, fitness center and resident courtyards. The new ownership will rebrand the community as Bell Lakeshore. The deal marks Bell Partners’ fourth acquisition in Texas this year, including the 435-unit CityLine Park in metro Dallas and Lenox Springs and Lenox Meadows in Austin. The seller was not disclosed.