Bell Partners Acquires 339-Unit Apartment Community Near Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, TEXAS — North Carolina-based investment firm Bell Partners has acquired Lenox Boardwalk, a 339-unit apartment community located about two miles outside of downtown Austin. Built in 2018, the property offers an amenity package that includes a pool, fitness center and resident courtyards. The new ownership will rebrand the community as Bell Lakeshore. The deal marks Bell Partners’ fourth acquisition in Texas this year, including the 435-unit CityLine Park in metro Dallas and Lenox Springs and Lenox Meadows in Austin. The seller was not disclosed.
