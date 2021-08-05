Bell Partners Acquires 435-Unit CityLine Park Apartments in Metro Dallas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — North Carolina-based investment firm Bell Partners has acquired CityLine Park, a 435-unit apartment community located within the CityLine mixed-use development in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. Built in 2019, the property features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center and a clubhouse with a coffee bar. Bell Partners will rebrand the property as Bell CityLine.