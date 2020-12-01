REBusinessOnline

Bell Partners Acquires 464-Unit Multifamily Property in Northern Virginia

Communal amenities at Westwind Farms include a clubhouse, fitness center, business center, pool, playground and a dog park.

ASHBURN, VA. — Bell Partners Inc. has acquired Westwind Farms, a 464-unit multifamily community in Ashburn. The property, which was built in 2005, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, business center, pool, playground and a dog park. The asset is situated at 22541 Hickory Hill Square, 30 miles west of downtown Washington, D.C. The Greensboro, N.C.-based buyer will rebrand the community as Bell Ashburn Farms. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

