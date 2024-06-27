Bell Partners Acquires 831-Unit Gateway Crossing Apartments in Plano

PLANO, TEXAS — North Carolina-based investment firm Bell Partners has acquired Gateway Crossing Apartments, a 831-unit multifamily community in Plano. Built in phases between 2013 and 2017, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 950 square feet. According to Apartments.com, amenities include multiple pools, a fitness center, clubhouse, game room, lounge, media center, pet play area, business center and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Daniel Baker of CBRE brokered the sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Bell Partners plans to rebrand the property as Bell Gateway Village.