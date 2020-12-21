Bell Partners Acquires Two Apartment Communities Totaling 408 Units Near Boston

WESTFORD, MASS. — North Carolina-based investment firm Bell Partners has acquired Hanover Westford Valley and Hanover Westford Hills, two adjacent apartment communities totaling 408 units. The properties are located about 35 miles northwest of Boston and include 12 townhomes. Units feature stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, custom cabinets, full-size washers and dryers and private balconies. Communal amenities include two pools, outdoor lounge areas with fire pits, a dog park, pet spa, fitness center, resident clubhouse, private media room with theater-style seating, conference room and private workstations. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.