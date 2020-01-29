REBusinessOnline

Bell Partners Acquires Two Apartment Communities Totaling 722 Units in Frisco

FRISCO, TEXAS — Bell Partners Inc., a North Carolina-based multifamily investment firm, has acquired The Emerson and Emerson Court, two adjacent communities in Frisco totaling 410 and 312 units, respectively. Both properties offer a resort-style pool with grilling stations and cabanas, indoor and outdoor gaming lounges and a fitness center. Bell Partners will merge the two properties, both of which were built within the last five years, into a single community that will be rebranded as Bell Frisco Market.

