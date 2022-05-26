Bell Partners Acquires Two Multifamily Communities in Charlotte Area Totaling 544 Units

Element Uptown, which will be renamed Bell Uptown Charlotte, is a 21-story high-rise completed in 2015.

CHARLOTTE AND MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Greensboro, N.C.-based Bell Partners Inc. has acquired two communities in metro Charlotte: Element Uptown, a 352-unit high-rise community in Uptown Charlotte, and Waypoint West, a 192-unit, garden-style apartment community in Mooresville. Both properties were purchased via investment vehicle Bell Apartment Fund VII. The seller and purchase price were not disclosed.

Element Uptown will be renamed Bell Uptown Charlotte. Completed in 2015, the 21-story community offers walkable access to retail and recreation amenities including Bank of America Stadium and other professional sports arenas. The community features studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and plentiful off-street parking. Bell Partners currently manages four other properties in the Uptown and nearby South End submarkets.

Waypoint West will be renamed Bell Mooresville West. Completed in 2021, the property is located in the Lake Norman submarket approximately 30 miles north of Charlotte. The property offers access to a large employment base, natural amenities and schools. The community features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with amenities including a fitness center and yoga room, smart tech locks and thermostats, high-speed internet, a pool and grilling areas and a dog park and pet washing station.