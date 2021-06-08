Bell Partners Acquires Two New Multifamily Assets in Austin, Will Create 949-Unit Community

AUSTIN, TEXAS — North Carolina-based investment firm Bell Partners has acquired Lenox Springs and Lenox Meadows, two adjacent multifamily assets in Austin totaling 619 units. Bell Partners will merge these properties with its 330-unit Bell Southpark property, which neighbors Lenox Springs and Lenox Meadows, to create a 949-unit community that will be located roughly 10 miles from downtown Austin. Lenox Springs and Lenox Meadows were built in 2018 and 2021, respectively, and Bell Southpark was built in 2018. The new community will feature multiple resort-style pools, grills and fireplace features, as well as fitness and wellness studios and green spaces.