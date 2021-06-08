REBusinessOnline

Bell Partners Acquires Two New Multifamily Assets in Austin, Will Create 949-Unit Community

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — North Carolina-based investment firm Bell Partners has acquired Lenox Springs and Lenox Meadows, two adjacent multifamily assets in Austin totaling 619 units. Bell Partners will merge these properties with its 330-unit Bell Southpark property, which neighbors Lenox Springs and Lenox Meadows, to create a 949-unit community that will be located roughly 10 miles from downtown Austin. Lenox Springs and Lenox Meadows were built in 2018 and 2021, respectively, and Bell Southpark was built in 2018. The new community will feature multiple resort-style pools, grills and fireplace features, as well as fitness and wellness studios and green spaces.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews