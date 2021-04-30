REBusinessOnline

Bell Partners Buys 202-Unit Aura Totem Lake Apartments in Kirkland, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

KIRKLAND, WASH. — Bell Partners, on behalf of its Bell Core Fund I vehicle, has purchased Aura Totem Lake, a multifamily property in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland. Bell Partners plans to rename the 202-unit property Bell Totem Lake.

Built in 2020, Bell Totem Lake features three elevated courtyards with a covered outdoor entertaining kitchen, fire pits, hammocks and grills; a resident lodge with a demonstration kitchen and billiards table; an athletic center with cardio theater and free weights; two private business suites and workstations; a pet spa; bike storage; 24/7 parcel lockers; and a multi-level parking garage with elevator access and electric car charging stations.

Apartments feature wood-like flooring, designer lighting, flat-panel kitchen cabinets with tile backsplash and under-cabinet lighting, quartz countertops with undermount sinks, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, gas ranges with smart features, and soaking tubs.

Terms of the transaction were not released.

