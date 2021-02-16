REBusinessOnline

Bell Partners Buys 232-Unit Windsor at Redwood Creek Apartments in Rohnert Park, California

ROHNERT PARK, CALIF. — Bell Partners, on behalf of its Fund VII investors, has purchased Windsor at Redwood Creek, an apartment property in Rohnert Park. The buyer plans to rename the 232-unit property to Bell Rohnert Park. The seller and price were not released.

Built in 2005 on 12.3 acres, Bell Rohnert Park features a resort-style swimming pool and spa with poolside dining area and gas grills, a clubhouse, fitness center, resident lounge, playground, dog park and detached garages. Each unit has a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washers/dryers, walk-in closets and a private balcony or patio, while select units include fireplaces.

The acquisition represents Bell Partners’ second owned community in the Bay Area and second West Coast purchase of 2021, continuing the firm’s expansion into the region.

