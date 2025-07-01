Bell Partners Buys 400-Unit Multifamily Community in Parker, Colorado

PARKER, COLO. — On behalf of the company’s Bell Value Add Fund VIII, Bell Partners has acquired Montane Apartments, a 400-unit multifamily property in Parker, for an undisclosed price. The community will be renamed Bell Parker Ranch. Completed in 2018, the garden-style community features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, a lazy river, an oversized clubhouse and well-programmed green spaces. Jordan Robbins of JLL Capital Markets brokered the deal. With this acquisition, Bell Partners now owns or manages a portfolio of approximately 7,400 apartments in 21 communities across the Denver region.