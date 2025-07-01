Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Bell-Parker-Ranch-Parker-CO
The 400-unit Bell Parker Ranch in Parker, Colo., features a lazy river and an oversized clubhouse.
AcquisitionsColoradoMultifamilyWestern

Bell Partners Buys 400-Unit Multifamily Community in Parker, Colorado

by Amy Works

PARKER, COLO. — On behalf of the company’s Bell Value Add Fund VIII, Bell Partners has acquired Montane Apartments, a 400-unit multifamily property in Parker, for an undisclosed price. The community will be renamed Bell Parker Ranch. Completed in 2018, the garden-style community features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, a lazy river, an oversized clubhouse and well-programmed green spaces. Jordan Robbins of JLL Capital Markets brokered the deal. With this acquisition, Bell Partners now owns or manages a portfolio of approximately 7,400 apartments in 21 communities across the Denver region.

You may also like

SLIB Brokers Sale of 74-Unit Seniors Housing Facility...

CRG, Shapack to Build 19-Story Student Housing Tower...

JLL Arranges Sale of 447-Bed Student Housing Community...

Spartan Investment Group Buys Two Self-Storage Facilities in...

Breneman Capital Acquires 48-Unit Apartment Building in Chicago

Greenstone Partners Brokers $4.3M Sale of Chicago Multifamily...

Atlantic Union Bank Closes Sale of $2B of...

JLL Arranges $97.3M Sale of Industrial Facility in...

Garfield, Broad Creek Capital Acquire 285,000 SF Office...