Friday, May 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Bell-Murrieta-Springs-Murrieta-CA
Located in Murrieta, Calif. Bell Murrieta Springs features 492 units, two pools and a clubhouse.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Bell Partners Buys 492-Unit Silverado Apartment Homes in Murrieta, California for $146.5M

by Amy Works

MURRIETA, CALIF. — Bell Partners, on behalf of its Value Add Fund VII investors, has purchased Silverado Apartment Homes, a multifamily community in Murrieta, approximately midway between Los Angeles and San Diego.

Realty Center Management sold the asset for $146.5 million. The property will be renamed Bell Murrieta Springs.

Completed in 2007, Bell Murrieta Springs offers 492 one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with an average unit size of 948 square feet. Community amenities include a green belt with a walking trail surrounding the entire property, two pools and a clubhouse. The property also features walking access along a nature preserve to Meadowridge Park, a city-owned park.

Kevin Green, Gregory Harris and Joseph Grabiec of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal. With this acquisition, Bell Partners owns and/or manages 11 multifamily communities in Southern California totaling more than 3,100 apartments.

You may also like

CIM Group Sells 276-Unit Argonne Apartments in D.C.

NAI Nashville Stanton Brokers $7M Sale of Office...

Newmark Negotiates $39.1M Sale of Office, Retail Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.4M Sale of Industrial...

Boylston Properties, Wilder Welcome Seven New Tenants to...

Detroit City FC Acquires Former Southwest Detroit Hospital...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 137-Room Hotel Versey in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 90,900 SF...

Greystar, Provident Acquire Two On-Campus Student Housing Communities...