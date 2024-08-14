Bell Partners Divests of 306-Unit Bell Cherry Hills Multifamily Property in Englewood, Colorado

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — Bell Partners has completed the disposition of Bell Cherry Hills, an apartment community in Englewood. Terms of the transaction were not released. Terrance Hunt, Shane Ozment, Chris Hart and Brad Schlafer of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

Located at 3650 S. Broadway St., the four-story, two-building property offers 306 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Each unit features granite countertops, Energy Star-rated appliances, energy-saving programmable thermostats and a private balcony or patio. Community amenities include a fitness center, resort-style pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, sky deck, resident lounge, game room, business center, dog park and grooming station, ski and bike repair shop, electric vehicle charging stations and two controlled-access parking garages.