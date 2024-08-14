Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Bell-Cherry-Hills-Englewood-CO
Located in Englewood, Colo., Bell Cherry Hills offers 306 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, a fitness center, pool, spa, an outdoor kitchen, a sky deck, resident lounge, game room, business center, dog park and grooming station and two controlled-access parking garages.
AcquisitionsColoradoMultifamilyWestern

Bell Partners Divests of 306-Unit Bell Cherry Hills Multifamily Property in Englewood, Colorado

by Amy Works

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — Bell Partners has completed the disposition of Bell Cherry Hills, an apartment community in Englewood. Terms of the transaction were not released. Terrance Hunt, Shane Ozment, Chris Hart and Brad Schlafer of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

Located at 3650 S. Broadway St., the four-story, two-building property offers 306 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Each unit features granite countertops, Energy Star-rated appliances, energy-saving programmable thermostats and a private balcony or patio. Community amenities include a fitness center, resort-style pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, sky deck, resident lounge, game room, business center, dog park and grooming station, ski and bike repair shop, electric vehicle charging stations and two controlled-access parking garages.

You may also like

JRK Property Holdings Acquires 288-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Gantry Secures $21.4M Refinancing for Creative Office Property...

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $11M Loan for Refinancing...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $7.3M Sale of Lucky’s-Occupied...

ESI Brokers Sale of 186-Bed Samaritan Health Center...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 63,500 SF...

PSRS Arranges $5.9M Construction Financing for Carson Loft...

13th Floor Obtains $83M Construction Loan for Apartment...

CRC Sells Centre at Hagerstown Shopping Center in...