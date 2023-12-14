Thursday, December 14, 2023
Bell Partners will rebrand The Thornton as Bell Old Town. The property was built along the Potomac River in 2018.
Bell Partners Purchases 439-Unit Thornton Apartments in Alexandria, Virginia

by John Nelson

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — Bell Partners has purchased The Thornton, a 439-unit apartment community located in historic Old Town Alexandria, a neighborhood in metropolitan Washington, D.C. Built in 2018 along the Potomac River, the property features studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a dog grooming spa, 24-hour fitness center, clubroom, game room and a courtyard with a bocce ball court, fireplace and grilling area.

Bell Partners purchased the community via its Value Add Fund VIII and will rebrand it as Bell Old Town. With this acquisition, the Greensboro, N.C.-based buyer now owns and/or manages 22 apartment communities containing more than 7,300 apartment homes in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but Triad Business Journal reports that the City of Alexandria appraised the property at $161.1 million in January. The news outlet also reported that Starwood Capital Group purchased the community in 2019 for $180.2 million.

