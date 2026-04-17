Bell Partners Reopens 256-Unit Multifamily Community in Atlanta’s West Midtown

ATLANTA — Bell Partners has reopened Bell Collier Village, a 256-unit multifamily community located along Howell Mill Road in Atlanta’s West Midtown neighborhood. Following a fire, Bell Collier Village closed and terminated all leases in 2024 and has remained closed for restoration since.

Preleasing at the restored community has already begun, and the first residences are expected to be available in June. Monthly rental rates begin at $1,315.

The five-story apartment complex features a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans, ranging in size from 426 to 1,657 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a saltwater swimming pool, sundeck, fitness center, dog park, clubhouse, pet washing station, courtyard, grilling areas and a rooftop terrace.