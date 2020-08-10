Bell Partners Sells 240-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Boston
STOUGHTON, MASS. — An affiliate of multifamily investment and management firm Bell Partners has sold Bell Stoughton, a 240-unit apartment community in Stoughton, a southern suburb of Boston. Built in 2012, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units averaging 958 square feet and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center and theater room. Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, Bell Stoughton LLC.
