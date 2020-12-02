REBusinessOnline

Bell Textron Signs 109,187 SF Office Lease in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Aerospace manufacturer Bell Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) has signed a 109,187-square-foot office lease at 4151 Amon Carter Blvd. in Fort Worth. The four-story building is part of the 40-acre former American Airlines campus that was purchased by Capital Commercial Investments (CCI) earlier this year. Duane Henley and Nathan Durham of Transwestern represented CCI in the lease negotiations. Todd Burnette and Matt Montague of JLL represented Bell Textron, which also recently opened a 140,000-square-foot manufacturing technology center in Fort Worth.

