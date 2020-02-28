Bellaire Partners Buys 216-Unit OakRidge Apartment Homes in San Antonio

OakRidge Apartment Homes in San Antonio totals 216 units.

SAN ANTONIO — Bellaire Partners, a California-based investment firm, has purchased OakRidge Apartment Homes, a 216-unit community in northeast San Antonio. The property features one- and two-bedroom units averaging 692 square feet and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, resident clubhouse and a playground. Moses Siller and Zar Haro of JLL represented the seller, Regional Investment & Management, in the transaction. Mark Brandenburg of JLL arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing through NexBank on behalf of the buyer. The loan was structured with a five-year term and a fixed interest rate.