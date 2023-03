Belle Tire Distributors Buys Retail Development Site in Hoffman Estates, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — Belle Tire Distributors has purchased a 1.7-acre lot in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates for $1 million. Rick Scardino of Lee & Associates represented the seller, Prairie Point Center Development LLC c/o Conor Commercial. Dave Chopp of DRC Realty represented Belle Tire.