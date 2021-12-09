REBusinessOnline

Bellevue Living Sells Five North Texas Multifamily Assets Totaling 1,319 Units

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Reserve-at-Bellevue-Fort-Worth

Pictured is an aerial view of The Reserve at Bellevue, a 263-unit apartment community in Fort Worth and one of five properties recently sold by Bellevue Living.

DALLAS — Bellevue Living, a division of Dallas-based Nicholas Residential, has sold a quintet of multifamily properties located throughout North Texas that total 1,319 units. The 242-unit Bellevue Terrace is located in Dallas, and the 286-unit Bellevue Heights is located in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. The other three properties — the 263-unit Reserve at Bellevue, the 264-unit Bellevue Chase and the 264-unit Park at Bellevue — are all located in Fort Worth. The garden-style communities were all built between 1982 and 1986. Locally based investment firm WindMass Capital purchased the properties for an undisclosed price.

