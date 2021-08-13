Bellomy Arranges Sale of 300-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Corpus Christi

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Bellomy & Co. has arranged the sale of Space Self Storage, a 300-unit facility in Corpus Christi. The property spans 40,948 net rentable square feet. Bill Bellomy and Michael Johnson of Bellomy & Co. represented the seller, an Austin-based entity doing business as Divisidero Property LLC. The duo also procured the buyer, New York-based Andover Properties.