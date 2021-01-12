Bellomy Arranges Sale of 335-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Rosenberg, Texas

ROSENBERG, TEXAS — Bellomy & Co. has arranged the sale of Texas Storage, a 335-unit self-storage facility in Rosenberg, a southwestern suburb of Houston. The property spans 44,718 net rentable square feet. Bill Bellomy and Michael Johnson of Bellomy & Co. represented the seller, locally based firm Diehl Investments II LP, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, Delaware-based BCORE Storage Jennetta LP.