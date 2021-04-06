Bellomy Arranges Sale of 338-Unit Self-Storage Facility Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

I-35 Storage in Burleson consists of 55,531 net rentable square feet across 338 units.

BURLESON, TEXAS — Self-storage brokerage firm Bellomy & Co. has arranged the sale of I-35 Storage in Burleson, a southern suburb of Fort Worth. The property spans 55,531 net rentable square feet. Bill Bellomy and Michael Johnson of Bellomy & Co. represented the seller, a locally based limited liability company, in the transaction. Aaron Palmer of Modern Mountain Real Estate represented the buyer, Raleigh, N.C.-based 10 Federal.