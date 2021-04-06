REBusinessOnline

Bellomy Arranges Sale of 338-Unit Self-Storage Facility Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

I-35-Storage-Burleson

I-35 Storage in Burleson consists of 55,531 net rentable square feet across 338 units.

BURLESON, TEXAS — Self-storage brokerage firm Bellomy & Co. has arranged the sale of I-35 Storage in Burleson, a southern suburb of Fort Worth. The property spans 55,531 net rentable square feet. Bill Bellomy and Michael Johnson of Bellomy & Co. represented the seller, a locally based limited liability company, in the transaction. Aaron Palmer of Modern Mountain Real Estate represented the buyer, Raleigh, N.C.-based 10 Federal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  