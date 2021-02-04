Bellomy Arranges Sale of 707-Unit Kyle Premier Storage in Metro Austin

Kyle Premier Storage totals 81,781 net rentable square feet across 707 units.

KYLE, TEXAS — Bellomy & Co. has arranged the sale of Kyle Premier Storage, a 707-unit self-storage facility located about 20 miles south of Austin. The Class A property spans 81,781 net rentable square feet. Bill Bellomy and Michael Johnson of Bellomy & Co. represented the seller, a locally based private investor, in the transaction. The duo also procured the Delaware-based buyer, AGAP Kyle LLC.