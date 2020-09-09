Bellomy Arranges Sale of Three Self-Storage Facilities Totaling 1,807 Units in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Bellomy & Co. has arranged the sale of three self-storage facilities totaling 1,807 units in Austin. Owner-operator Storage Star acquired the properties, which span 200,639 net rentable square feet and will be rebranded Storage Star-Mopac, Storage Star-Pond Springs and Storage Star-Ben White. Bill Bellomy and Michael Johnson of Bellomy & Co. represented the undisclosed sellers in the transaction. The new ownership will invest in capital improvements to boost curb appeal and repair deferred maintenance items.