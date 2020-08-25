Bellomy Brokers Sale of 235-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Spicewood, Texas

SPICEWOOD, TEXAS — Bellomy & Co. has brokered the sale of Spicewood Super Storage, a 235-unit self-storage facility located about 35 miles northwest of Austin. The property spans 89,260 net rentable square feet. Bill Bellomy and Michael Johnson of Bellomy & Co. represented the seller, Texas-based Envison2 Properties LLC, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, Houston-based Spicewood Storage LLC.