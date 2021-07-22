REBusinessOnline

Bellomy Brokers Sale of 463-Unit CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Austin

This CubeSmart self-storage facility that fronts Interstate 35 in Austin totals 57,707 net rentable square feet across 463 units.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Bellomy & Co. has brokered the sale of a 463-unit CubeSmart self-storage facility that is located approximately eight miles outside of downtown Austin. The property was built in 2019 and totals 57,707 net rentable square feet. Bill Bellomy and Michael Johnson of Bellomy & Co. represented the seller, a Dallas-based entity doing business as I35 South LP, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a locally based entity doing business as PG Cactus Bulldog I LLC.

