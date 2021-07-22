Bellomy Brokers Sale of 463-Unit CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Austin
AUSTIN, TEXAS — Bellomy & Co. has brokered the sale of a 463-unit CubeSmart self-storage facility that is located approximately eight miles outside of downtown Austin. The property was built in 2019 and totals 57,707 net rentable square feet. Bill Bellomy and Michael Johnson of Bellomy & Co. represented the seller, a Dallas-based entity doing business as I35 South LP, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a locally based entity doing business as PG Cactus Bulldog I LLC.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.