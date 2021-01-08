Bellomy Brokers Sale of 623-Unit Life Storage Facility Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

The Life Storage facility in Haslet totals 78,950 net rentable square feet across 623 units.

HASLET, TEXAS — Bellomy & Co. has brokered the sale of Life Storage, a 623-unit self-storage facility in Haslet, located approximately 16 miles from downtown Fort Worth. The property spans 78,950 net rentable square feet. Bill Bellomy and Michael Johnson of Bellomy & Co. represented the seller, a locally based limited partnership, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, New York-based Angelo Gordon Real Estate Inc.