Bellomy & Co. Brokers Sale of 189-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Red Oak, Iowa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Iowa, Midwest, Self-Storage

Hawkeye Storage includes 189 units and spans 29,120 net rentable square feet.

RED OAK, IOWA — Bellomy & Co. has brokered the sale of Hawkeye Storage in western Iowa’s Red Oak for an undisclosed price. The Class B self-storage facility includes 189 units and spans 29,120 net rentable square feet. Bill Bellomy and Michael Johnson of Bellomy represented the seller, THR Storage LLC. The duo also procured the buyer, Dougherty Storage LLC.

