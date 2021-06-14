REBusinessOnline

Bellomy Negotiates Sale of 1,736-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Dallas-Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

AUBREY, CROWLEY AND WYLIE, TEXAS — Bellomy & Co. has negotiated the sale of a portfolio of five self-storage facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Totaling 1,736 units and 278,840 net rentable square feet, the Class A properties are located in Aubrey (north of Frisco), Crowley (south of Fort Worth) and Wylie (south of Dallas). Bill Bellomy and Michael Johnson of Bellomy & Co. represented the Dallas-based seller in the transaction. The buyer was a New York-based investment firm doing business as Storage King USA.

