REBusinessOnline

Bellomy Negotiates Sale of 208-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Central Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, TEXAS — Bellomy & Co. has negotiated the sale of Academy Mini Storage, a 208-unit self-storage facility in Little River-Academy, a city located just south of Temple in Central Texas. The property was built in 2003 and features 27,000 net rentable square feet as well as nine acres for additional expansion. Bill Bellomy and Michael Johnson of Bellomy & Co. represented the seller, a locally based family trust, in the transaction. Academy Mini Storage was 68 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020