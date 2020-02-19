Bellomy Negotiates Sale of 208-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Central Texas

LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, TEXAS — Bellomy & Co. has negotiated the sale of Academy Mini Storage, a 208-unit self-storage facility in Little River-Academy, a city located just south of Temple in Central Texas. The property was built in 2003 and features 27,000 net rentable square feet as well as nine acres for additional expansion. Bill Bellomy and Michael Johnson of Bellomy & Co. represented the seller, a locally based family trust, in the transaction. Academy Mini Storage was 68 percent occupied at the time of sale.