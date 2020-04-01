Bellomy Negotiates Sale of 240-Unit Houston Mini Storage Facility

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

Houston Mini Storage totals 31,490 net rentable square feet across 240 units.

HOUSTON — Self-storage investment brokerage firm Bellomy & Co. has negotiated the sale of Houston Mini Storage, a 240-unit facility located at 12841 S. Main St. on the city’s southwest side. The property features 31,490 net rentable square feet and was 84 percent occupied at the time of sale. Bill Bellomy and Michael Johnson of Bellomy & Co. represented the locally based buyer in the transaction. Taucha Hogue of Newmark Knight Frank represented the seller.