Bellomy Negotiates Sale of 256-Unit Self-Storage Facility in North Houston

HOUSTON — Bellomy & Co. has negotiated the sale of Houston Mini Storage, a 256-unit self-storage facility located about four miles north of downtown Houston. The property spans 34,660 net rentable square feet. Bill Bellomy and Michael Johnson of Bellomy & Co. represented the seller, a Utah-based limited liability company, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a locally based entity doing business as Houston Mini Storage LLC.