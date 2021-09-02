REBusinessOnline

Bellomy Negotiates Sale of 321-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Seguin, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

SEGUIN, TEXAS — Bellomy & Co., a self-storage brokerage firm based in Austin and Houston, has negotiated the sale of K2 Storage, a 321-unit facility located about 35 miles northeast of Austin in Seguin. The property spans 53,650 net rentable square feet. Bill Bellomy and Michael Johnson of Bellomy & Co. represented the Texas-based seller, KTCK2 Management LLC, in the transaction. The duo also procured the New York-based buyer, an entity doing business as AGAP Seguin Lettau LLC.

