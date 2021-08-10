Bellomy Negotiates Sale of 609-Unit CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS ­— Bellomy & Co. has negotiated the sale of a 609-unit self-storage facility in Irving that is operated by Pennsylvania-based REIT CubeSmart. The property features 66,698 net rentable square feet and was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale. Bill Bellomy and Michael Johnson of Bellomy & Co. represented the seller, a locally based entity doing business as 3450 Willow Creek LLC, and procured the buyer, New York-based Andover Properties.