Bellrock Real Estate Buys 375-Unit Apartment Community in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Bellrock-Summer-Street-Houston

Bellrock Summer Street in Houston totals 375 units. The property was built in 2019.

HOUSTON — Bellrock Real Estate Partners has purchased Broadstone Summer Street, a 375-unit apartment community in Houston. Built in 2019, the property features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, walk-in closets, individual washers and dryers and private patios/balconies in select units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, game room, resident lounge, theater room, pet park, outdoor grilling stations and a rooftop terrace. Hank Glasgow and Braden Harmon of Newmark arranged a $64.7 million floating-rate acquisition loan on behalf of the new ownership through a fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors. The new ownership will rebrand the property as Bellrock Summer Street. The seller was not disclosed, but Broadstone is a brand of Houston-based Alliance Residential.

