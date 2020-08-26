Bellwether Enterprise Arranges $15.1M FHA Loan for Refinancing of Workforce Housing Property in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC has arranged a $15.1 million loan through the Federal Housing Administration for the refinancing of Arbor Courts, a 150-unit workforce housing property in Fargo. Built in 2015, the four-building property is located at 3900 56th St. Monthly rents range from $800 to $1,200. Mike Polencheck and Jon Killough of Bellwether Enterprise arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Arbor Courts LLC, an affiliate of Epic Management.