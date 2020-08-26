REBusinessOnline

Bellwether Enterprise Arranges $15.1M FHA Loan for Refinancing of Workforce Housing Property in North Dakota

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC has arranged a $15.1 million loan through the Federal Housing Administration for the refinancing of Arbor Courts, a 150-unit workforce housing property in Fargo. Built in 2015, the four-building property is located at 3900 56th St. Monthly rents range from $800 to $1,200. Mike Polencheck and Jon Killough of Bellwether Enterprise arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Arbor Courts LLC, an affiliate of Epic Management.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  