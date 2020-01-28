Bellwether Arranges $31M Construction Loan for Adaptive Reuse Apartment Project in Greenville

Judson Mill Ventures I LLC will construct 204 units at the historic Judson Mill, as well as communal amenities including a pool, fitness center and a courtyard.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC has arranged a $31 million construction loan for Judson Mill, a multifamily redevelopment project in Greenville. Judson Mill originally opened in 1912 as a textile mill and was placed on National Register of Historic Places in February 2018. The developer and borrower, Judson Mill Ventures I LLC, will use the financing to construct 204 units, as well as communal amenities including a pool, fitness center and a courtyard. Retail and commercial spaces are planned for future phases. Located at 69 Westerfelt, Judson Mill is situated three miles southwest of downtown Greenville and spans 800,000 square feet. The developer will also use South Carolina Textiles Communities Revitalization Act tax credits and state and federal historic tax credits to help fund the project. Matt Good and Marshall Waller of Bellwether Enterprise arranged the construction loan on behalf of the borrower through CresCom Bank.