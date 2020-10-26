REBusinessOnline

Bellwether Enterprise Acquires Maher Mortgage, Expands Regional Presence

Posted on by in Company News, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital has acquired Philadelphia-based Maher Commercial Mortgage LLC, effectively expanding its presence in the Southern Pennsylvania and New Jersey region. The acquisition will add more than $900 million in annual loan volume and $3 billion in servicing to Bellwether Enterprise’s existing portfolios. Firm leader Thompson Maher will join Bellwether Enterprise as an executive vice president, and his six support staff and five loan producers will also join the acquiring entity.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Oct
29
Webinar: Seniors Housing Market Valuation — Is the Pandemic a Disruption or Start of a Fundamental Shift?
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  