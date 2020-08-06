Bellwether Enterprise Arranges $20.5M in Financing for Preservation of Nine Affordable Housing Properties in Chicago

CHICAGO — Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC has arranged $20.5 million in financing for the rehabilitation and preservation of nine affordable housing properties in the West Town and Humboldt Park neighborhoods of Chicago. The nine properties are collectively known as Victory Apartments and span 107 units. Victor Agusta of Bellwether arranged an FHA loan on behalf of the borrower, Bickerdike Redevelopment Corp. The financing also included tax-exempt bonds, a 4 percent low-income housing tax credit and a subordinate mortgage from the Illinois Housing Development Authority. The existing Section 8 Housing Assistance Payments contract was renewed for 20 years.