Bellwether Enterprise Arranges $26.6M Loan for Refinancing of Long Island Seniors Housing Community

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. — Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital (BWE) has arranged a $26.6 million loan for the refinancing of Village Green, a 103-unit seniors housing property located in the Long Island community of Levittown. Built in late 2020, Village Green offers assisted living and memory care services. Taylor Mokris and Ryan Stoll of BWE originated the financing through a regional bank on behalf of the borrower, an undisclosed regional owner-operator. The loan carried a three-year term, 30-year amortization schedule and 24 months of interest-only payments. The direct lender was an undisclosed regional bank.