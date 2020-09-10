REBusinessOnline

Bellwether Enterprise Arranges $47.6M Bond Financing for Affordable Housing Project in Colorado

LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital has arranged $47.6 million in bond financing for the construction of The Notable, an affordable multifamily property in Lakewood.

Anthea Martin of Bellwether Enterprise’s Denver office originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, Zocalo Development. Jim Gillespie and Ilya Weinstein of Bellwether Enterprise’s New York office led the private placement.

Located at 730 Simms St., The Notable is a proposed five-story, 218-unit adaptive reuse multifamily community situated on more than six acres. Currently, the site consists of a four-story commercial office building, which has been fully gutted in anticipation of the rehabilitation.

Once complete, The Notable will feature 10 studio units, 165 one-bedroom units and 43 two-bedroom units. The majority of the apartments — 208 units — will be available to residents earning up to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). The remaining 10 units will be available at or below 50 percent AMI.

Community amenities will include on-site laundry facilities, a fitness center, art studio, performance studio, rooftop deck, dog washing station, central courtyard, bike storage and leasing office.

RBC Community was the equity syndicator and Colorado Housing and Finance Authority was the bond issuer for the deal.

