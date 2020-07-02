Bellwether Enterprise Closes $294.2M in Financing for 22 Manufactured Housing Communities Nationwide

DENVER — Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital has closed four transactions totaling $294.2 million in Fannie Mae loans for manufactured housing communities across the United States. MJ Vukovich of Bellwether’s Denver office, along with Ghazy Grijalva of the firm’s Chicago office, arranged the deals.

In total the financing covers 5,554 pad sites across the five transactions. The deals include:

A $28 million loan for two manufactured housing assets located in Montana on behalf of a Utah-based operator.

A $23.2 million loan for a community located in Wyoming on behalf of an operator based in California and Colorado

A $193.3 million loan for a portfolio of 13 properties located in the Rocky Mountain and Southern regions on behalf of a Colorado-based operator.

A $46 million loan for five communities located in various states on behalf of a Utah-based operator.

A $3.7 million Fannie Mae loan for a property located in North Carolina on behalf of a North Carolina-based operator.

Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital is the commercial and multifamily mortgage banking subsidiary of Enterprise Community Investment.