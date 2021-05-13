Bellwether Enterprise Provides $28.5M in Financing for Renovation of Affordable Seniors Housing Asset in Chicago

CHICAGO — Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC has provided a $28.5 million FHA 221(d)(4) construction and permanent loan, along with 4 percent low-income housing tax credits for the renovation and preservation of Heiwa Terrace in Chicago. The affordable seniors housing community includes 200 units and is located at 920 W. Lawrence Ave. The borrower, the Japanese American Service Committee, originally developed the property in 1978 using the HUD 202 program to create housing for low-income seniors. The renovation will replace all mechanical systems, fully modernize the building and significantly upgrade the units. The first floor will be redesigned to improve circulation and natural lighting. The borrower is also renewing a long-term Section 8 contract for residents. Victor Agusta of Bellwether Enterprise’s Raleigh office originated the loan.