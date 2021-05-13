REBusinessOnline

Bellwether Enterprise Provides $28.5M in Financing for Renovation of Affordable Seniors Housing Asset in Chicago

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

CHICAGO — Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC has provided a $28.5 million FHA 221(d)(4) construction and permanent loan, along with 4 percent low-income housing tax credits for the renovation and preservation of Heiwa Terrace in Chicago. The affordable seniors housing community includes 200 units and is located at 920 W. Lawrence Ave. The borrower, the Japanese American Service Committee, originally developed the property in 1978 using the HUD 202 program to create housing for low-income seniors. The renovation will replace all mechanical systems, fully modernize the building and significantly upgrade the units. The first floor will be redesigned to improve circulation and natural lighting. The borrower is also renewing a long-term Section 8 contract for residents. Victor Agusta of Bellwether Enterprise’s Raleigh office originated the loan.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews