Bellwether Enterprise Provides $36.3M Refinancing Loan for Seniors Housing Community in Lexington, Kentucky

Legacy Reserve at Fritz Farm opened in Lexington in summer 2017, featuring 144 independent living, 33 assisted living and 15 memory care units.

LEXINGTON, KY. — Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC has provided a $36.3 million permanent loan through Fannie Mae’s seniors housing program for the refinancing of Legacy Reserve at Fritz Farm. The community opened in Lexington in summer 2017, featuring 144 independent living, 33 assisted living and 15 memory care units. The borrower is owner-operator Atlas Senior Living. John Powell of Bellwether’s Chicago office originated the 12-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of Atlas. The property is situated across the street from Bayer Properties’ Summit at Fritz Farm mixed-use development.