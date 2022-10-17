Bellwether Enterprise Provides $6.5M Refinancing of Affordable Seniors Housing Property Near Buffalo

KENMORE, N.Y. — Bellwether Enterprise has provided a $6.5 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of Ken-Ton Presbyterian Village, a 150-unit affordable seniors housing property located near Buffalo in the upstate New York community of Kenmore. The borrower was Beechwood Continuing Care. Lundat Kassa and Anthea Martin led the transaction for Bellwether Enterprise.