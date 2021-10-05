REBusinessOnline

Bellwether Enterprise Provides Agency Financing for Fort Worth Affordable Housing Property

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Metro-7000-Fort-Worth

Metro 7000 in Fort Worth totals 206 units.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital has provided an undisclosed amount of Freddie Mac financing for the preservation of Metro 7000, a 206-unit affordable housing property in Fort Worth. The borrower, Comunidad Partners, plans to invest more than $1 million in physical upgrades to the garden-style property. In addition, Comunidad will introduce social services, including telehealth, concierge resource referral, resident council meetings, youth education services, health and wellness education and economic advancement education. Anthony Tarter of Bellwether structured the financing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Lead Generation Lessons From Active Adult Communities
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews