Bellwether Enterprise Provides Agency Financing for Fort Worth Affordable Housing Property

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Metro 7000 in Fort Worth totals 206 units.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital has provided an undisclosed amount of Freddie Mac financing for the preservation of Metro 7000, a 206-unit affordable housing property in Fort Worth. The borrower, Comunidad Partners, plans to invest more than $1 million in physical upgrades to the garden-style property. In addition, Comunidad will introduce social services, including telehealth, concierge resource referral, resident council meetings, youth education services, health and wellness education and economic advancement education. Anthony Tarter of Bellwether structured the financing.