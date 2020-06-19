Bellwether Enterprises Arranges $97.7M Loan for Five Industrial Properties in Southern California

Posted on by in California, Industrial, Loans, Western

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIF. — Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital has closed a $97.7 million loan for five warehouse and distribution facilities in Southern California. Four of the buildings are located in the South Bay submarket of Los Angeles County and the remaining property is located in the Inland Empire West submarket.

Shelley Magoffin and Max Sauerman of Bellwether Enterprise’s Los Angeles office arranged the 25-year, fully amortizing loan with Thrivent Financial for the undisclosed borrower. The planned use of the funds was not released.

Ranging in size from 60,000 square feet to more than 500,000 square feet, the five properties offer minimal office build out and minimum clear heights of 18 feet to 36 feet. One building offers refrigerator space. In total, the properties offer nearly 950,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution space.

Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital is the commercial and multifamily mortgage banking subsidiary of Enterprise Community Investment.