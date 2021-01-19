Bellwether Funds $18.5M Loan for Refinancing of Mixed-Income Housing Community in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital has funded an $18.5 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Waters at Elm Creek, a mixed-income housing community located on the north side of San Antonio. The property includes one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are restricted to earners making between 50 and 80 percent of the area median income. Communal amenities include a pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Phil Melton of Bellwether’s Dallas office originated the loan. The borrower was not disclosed.