Bellwether Provides $11.6M HUD-Insured Loan for Affordable Housing Community in Dothan, Alabama

DOTHAN, ALA. — Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC has provided an $11.6 million HUD 221(d)(4) loan for the rehabilitation of an affordable housing community in Dothan. The 50-unit public housing property, Capstone at Kinsey Cove, is located at 1121 Kinsey Road.

Jon Killough of Bellwether Enterprise’s Alabama office originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of The Banyan Foundation. The financing is part of HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program, which allows housing authorities to access private capital to meet capital needs while also protecting long-term affordability.

Capstone at Kinsey Cove includes a one-story office building and a one-story maintenance structure. Community amenities include a community room, business and computer lab, central laundry facility, playground, picnic area, off-street surface parking and onsite management.

In addition to the HUD loan, the transaction’s capital stack includes 4 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) syndicated by Raymond James Tax Credit Funds and subordinate loans provided by the Housing Authority of the City of Dothan.

The rehabilitation total development cost will be $158,000 per unit. Upon rehabilitation, units will receive dishwashers, microwaves and vinyl plank flooring. The estimated completion date of the renovations is July 2022.